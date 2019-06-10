Pacifica

Pacifica Waikiki Pikake Solid Perfume 10g

Toss this in your bag to refresh your scent anytime. Phthalte-free and made with natural coconut wax. Portable, affordable and adorable. A homage to the lush wooded and flowered paradise of old world Hawaii, this hauntingly beautiful blend combines sweet Pikake - a delicate, exquisite jasmine flower native to Hawaii - with sensuous and velvety sandalwood. A modern take on the most ancient form of fragrance, Pacifica's dazzling new Solid Perfumes are made with organic soy and coconut wax and Pacifica's signature perfume blends with essential and natural oils. Delicate and sensuous in Waikiki Pikake, they're adorable, affordable, totally portable and perfect for layering!