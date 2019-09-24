Pacifica

Pacifica Pineapple Bubbles Clarifying Bubble Mask - 1.7 Fl Oz

$15.99

Address clogged pores and blackheads with sparkling bubble action. Clay and pineapple let you get in the mud while getting your skin clean at the same time. So go ahead and play dirty!Formulated without petroleum, parabens, sulfates or phthalates.Every true beauty knows it's what's on the inside that matters.Directions: Apply a thick layer to clean skin. Let it sit and do its bubbling magic for 10-20 minutes. Rinse well or tissue off. Follow with moisturizer. As with any mask, patch test recommended before use.Common Sense Caution: Avoid contact with eyes.For external use only. If irritation occurs, discontinue use.