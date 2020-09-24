Pacifica

Pacifica Alight Clean Foundation

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Get the flawless coverage of your dreams in 30 shades designed for real skin tones with the Pacifica Alight Clean Foundation. This innovative, non-comedogenic, dermatologist tested formula goes on smooth, covers pores and lasts throughout the day. This formula is free of silicone, parabens, phthalates, talc, BHA, BHT, petroleum and drying alcohols (and a huge list of other things your skin doesn't love). Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid - supports skin moisture Coconut water - Balancing Rose Leaf Extract - Antioxidant properties Immediate results: Flawless, seamless coverage Skin feels clean More radiant, healthy looking skin Pore free appearance and vibrant Lasts day to night After 6 weeks of use: Skin looks more healthy* Skin feels smoother* *93% or more participants agreed in clinical study.