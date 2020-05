Paravel

Pacific Tote

At Paravel

The work tote reimagined. Tuck your laptop, cosmetics case, and an extra pair of shoes into an everyday bag with anything but an everyday look. Adding something to the agenda? Stash away a bottle (or two) of rosé for the park. The Pacific Tote is durable enough for the daily routine and sleek enough for your evening programming.