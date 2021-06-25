Primula

Pace Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

BETTER BREWING - Enjoy smooth, delicious cold brew coffee at home. Also great for iced tea and infused beverages. EASY-TO-USE - Brew, store and serve all in one. A simple four step process: 1) Add coffee grounds to brew filter. 2) Pour cold water over coffee. 3) Brew in the refrigerator overnight (or longer if you prefer stronger coffee. 4) Serve and enjoy. INNOVATIVE DESIGN - Made of extra-tough borosilicate glass the Pace fits in most fridge doors. Specially designed lid seals in freshness for up to two weeks and provides a smooth, drip-free pour. Fine mesh coffee filter keeps grounds out of your coffee. Non-slip silicone base protects the glass from accidental slips. ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES - Use your favorite coffee grounds or tea and base your brew time on desired strength. Coffee lovers enjoy less acidic coffee and can add their favorite flavors such as vanilla, cinnamon or coconut before cold brewing while tea lovers can add mint or citrus zest. EFFORTLESS CLEAN UP - The pace is dishwasher safe making clean up a breeze. Includes a removable brew filter with a removable bottom to easily empty used grounds. SAVES YOU MONEY - Enjoy the craft coffee experience from the convenience of your home at a fraction of the price! With The Primula Pace Cold Brew Coffee Maker, You Can Easily Make Cold Brew Coffee With A Smooth, Robust Flavor That Is 65 Percent Less Acidic Than Traditional Hot Coffee, Far Less Bitter And Easier On The Digestion. The Bpa Free Pace Boasts A Simple Design That Makes It Easy To Use And Clean. The Pace Is Composed Of A Fine Mesh Cold Brew Filter For A Smooth As Silk, Grit Free Beverage; A Removable Bottom That Makes Cleanup A Breeze; And A Temperature Safe Borosilicate Glass Cold Brew Pitcher With A Generous 1.6 Quart Capacity, With A Silicone Top Gasket Top For Drip-Proof Service That May Be Used With Or Without The Brew Filter And A Slip Resistant Base.