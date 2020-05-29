Schwarzkopf

At Boots

Product details Schwarzkopf LIVE Pretty Pastels Rose Gold Semi-Permanent Hair Dye LIVE Pretty Pastels Semi-Permanent Rose Gold Hair Dye Express your colour creativity - Fullhead, ombre or highlights - Creates a soft pastel hue - Use conditioner for healthy looking and touchably soft hair Dark hair? Pre-lighten with LIVE intense lightener for a soft pastel result. For use on hair that has been bleached to a light blonde or natural very light blonde hair only, leave the Colour Cream to develop for 2–15 minutes. If your hair is not as light as recommended, you can extend the development time to up to 30 minutes. Please be aware that if your hair has a lot of warm tones, you may not see a noticeable colour result. Colour results will depend on your natural hair colour. The table on the back of the pack provides an indication of the colour result that can be obtained with this shade. For long or thick hair we recommend using two packs. For further information and free colour advice please call the Schwarzkopf advisory service on freephone: UK 0800 328 9214, consumer.advisory@henkel.com. How to use Reconmended for bleached blonde hair. Results may vary on previously coloured hair. Hazards and Cautions SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS: Hair colorants can cause severe allergic reactions. Read and follow instructions. This product is not intended for use on persons under the age of 16. Temporary “black henna” tattoos may increase your risk of allergy. Do not colour your hair if: – you have a rash on your face or sensitive, irritated and damaged scalp, – you have ever experienced any reaction after colouring your hair, – you have experienced a reaction to a temporary “black henna” tattoo in the past. Do not use to dye eyelashes or eyebrows. See bottom of pack for full list of ingredients. Keep out of reach of children. Important info Pack contains 1 Tube LIVE Pretty Pastels Colour Cream 50ml 1 Satchet of Care Conditioner 15ml 1 Pair of gloves 1 Instruction leaflet Ingredients Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Coconut Alcohol, Ceteareth-20, Cocam