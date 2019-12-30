P.E Nation

P.e Nation X Dc – Softshell Pant

£171.12

The Softshell Pant is a timeless classic offering a fashion-focused, tailored fit with 5-pocket denim jean styling. Crafted from a super comfortable stretchy-feel fabrication with softshell bonded tricot lining for warmth and weather defense 10K waterproofing technology to keep you dry when the weat... Learn more Close The Softshell Pant is a timeless classic offering a fashion-focused, tailored fit with 5-pocket denim jean styling. Crafted from a super comfortable stretchy-feel fabrication with softshell bonded tricot lining for warmth and weather defense 10K waterproofing technology to keep you dry when the weather is rough. These articulated legs feature a jacket-to-pant attachment system, DWR coated boot gaiter to stop snow from getting up and into your boots and are finished with custom gold P.E zippers and bold print on the back.