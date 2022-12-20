United States
Diesel
P-arcy Crinkled Vinyl Pants
$275.00$193.00
At Farfetch
Conscious Diesel P-Arcy Crinkled vinyl pants Imported Highlights silver-tone crinkled finish high-waisted belt loops concealed fly and button fastening two rounded pockets to the sides two rear patch pockets straight leg Composition Outer: Polyurethane 100% Lining: Viscose 100% Washing instructions Hand Wash Wearing The model is 5 ft 10 in wearing size 27 Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 18206119 Brand style ID: A049470EEAZ