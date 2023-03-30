Laundry Day

[p-007] Tanjun Pipe

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Laundry Day

The P-007 Glass Tanjun Pipe offers a simplistic structure for everyday use. Its design allows smoke to billow in its internal chamber while providing a gentle intake for the user. Adapted from our original Ceramic Tanjun Pipe, this design features a carb to clear excess smoke and has been refined to provide an optimal smoking experience. Acting as a decorative object and intended to be placed on display, P-007 functions both as an incense holder and a discrete pipe. Dimensions: 76.2mm X 76.2mm X 25.4mm Recommended with Laundry Day Product S-001 Handmade with Borosilicate Glass *Please note that each product is handmade therefore slight variations in color and form are to be expected.