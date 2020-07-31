Ozweego Sneakers In Black

£100.00

Buy Now Review It

At LN-CC

Needing no introduction nowadays Adidas is one of the most well-known and successful companies of the 20th century, often recognised by the iconic three-stripe emblem. With a mission to be the best sports brand in the world, Adidas constantly focuses on innovating and pushing boundaries. The Ozweego Sneakers are crafted from a technical fabrication in a breathable mesh weave, featuring suede panels, contrast signature side stripe appliqué, chunky rubber sole and lace-up fastening. Technical fabrication in a breathable mesh weave Round toe Contrast signature side stripe appliqué Suede panels Rubberized heel-tab details Chunky rubber sole Lace-up fastening Modern style 100% Leather. 100% Rubber.