Happy with your Pastry Brush but unhappy with how it retains odors and clumps when you clean it? Try the OXO Good Grips Silicone Pastry Brush, which works like a natural bristle brush but with the added conveniences of heat resistance, odor resistance and cleanability. Multiple layers of silicone bristles tackle all tasks. Gaps in the center bristles hold liquid as you transfer from bowl to pastry surface, and tapered outer bristles let you brush delicate pastry with ease. The silicone bristles are heat resistant to 600°F so you can spread butter in a hot pan, and the angled Brush head keeps bristles off the countertop. Cleanup is easy in the dishwasher, and these bristles won't clump, frizz or retain odors.