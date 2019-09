Oxo

Oxo Good Grips Cupcake Corer

$6.99

Buy Now Review It

Icing-filled cupcakes? Jam-filled muffins? The OXO Good Grips Cupcake Corer is perfect for removing the center from cupcakes and muffins. The hand-held tool easily cores the center of little treats and ejects the center in one piece, so you can cut it in half to top off the cupcake.