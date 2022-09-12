OXO

Good Grips 4-piece Complete Adjustable Drawer Bin Set With Removable Dividers

$32.95

Removable dividers for customized organization in any drawer Non-slip feet keep Bin from sliding as drawers open and close Space-saving design keeps items neat and easy to find Perfect for use in bathroom, office, and junk drawers Set includes: One 6 in x 12 in/15.2 cm x 30.5 cm Bin, one 6 in x 6 in/15.2 cm x 15.2 cm Bin, one 3 in x 12 in/7.6 cm x 30.5 cm Bin, and one 3 in x 6 in/7.6 cm x 15.2 cm Bin, all with dividers Conquer the clutter in your drawers. The OXO Good Grips Adjustable Drawer Bins have removable, adjustable dividers let you personalize the compartment sizes to organize office supplies, makeup, toiletries and more. Our space-saving design keeps items neat and easy to find. Non-slip feet keep the Bins from shifting when you open and close drawers. Set includes: One 6 in x 12 in/15.2 cm x 30.5 cm Bin, one 6 in x 6 in/15.2 cm x 15.2 cm Bin, one 3 in x 12 in/7.6 cm x 30.5 cm Bin, and one 3 in x 6 in/7.6 cm x 15.2 cm Bin, all with dividers.