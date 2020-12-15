OXO Good Grips

Oxo Good Grips 3 Piece All-purpose Dispenser

$43.97 $39.99

Buy Now Review It

At The Container Store

Keep dry foods like granola, quinoa, dried beans, grains and nuts fresh and close at hand with the OXO Good Grips All-Purpose Container 3-Piece Set. The easy-open lid opens and seals with a simple push, while the smooth-pour spout and contoured shape ensure controlled, mess-free dispensing. Crystal-clear bodies let you see what's in store and two airtight seals in the lid keep food fresh. Each size is perfectly calibrated to fit your favorite pantry and countertop mainstays. Set includes:One 0.8 Qt/0.7 containerOne 1.2 Qt/1.1 LOne 1.6 Qt/1.5 L container