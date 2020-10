Oxo

Oxo Chopper

$19.95

Buy Now Review It

At Williams-Sonoma

Make quick work of chopping onions, nuts and more with the OXO’s well-designed, versatile tool. Press the soft knob and the blades rotate for even chopping while an internal bumper absorbs any shock. Ingredients can be chopped in the enclosed cup with its non-slip base, or directly on a cutting board.