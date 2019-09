Annie Seaton

Oxnard Zachary I

About the work This is a painting of my son at the beach at Oxnard. The original hangs in my bedroom and I look at it every day. It is one of my favorite paintings because it has a sense of calm, beauty, joy and timelessness. I use cerulean blue and cobalt and raw sienna along with white. My favorite colors. I am inspired by painter Wayne Thiebaud.