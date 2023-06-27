OxiClean

Laundry Stain Remover Spray

$3.32

Buy Now Review It

Harness the power of OxiClean Laundry Stain Remover Spray for removing spots and stains on laundry, upholstery and beyond! OxiClean laundry spot remover spray removes your toughest stains and odors such as wine, blood, dirt, tomato, pet stains, grass and tough set-in-stains. The unique formula of this laundry spot cleaner clings to fabric fibers, diving deep into problem laundry stains and odors to remove stains on contact—right before your eyes. Chlorine-free and color-safe, this powerful stain fighter won't cause fading to your favorite clothes. OxiClean spray is also a powerful, fast-acting and convenient laundry pre-treater for extra tough spots. Catch stains before they get into the wash, and you can get them out the first time—saving your clothes and your peace of mind. Simply spray directly onto the spot or stain, rub it into the fabric and then just wash the item with your normal detergent. Available in a trigger spray bottle and a convenient refill, you can count on OxiClean to help fight your toughest stains. OxiClean offers a wide array of products to fit all your stain removal needs. The OxiClean family has grown to include stain removers, pretreaters, laundry sanitizers, and much more!