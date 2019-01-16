Penguin Books

Picking up the women and success conversation where Sheryl Sandberg left off, Krawcheck shows women how to take their careers to the next levela.by playing by a new set of rules that build on their natural strengths. a So much advice for women talks about how to succeed in the static business world of yesterday and today. But that world is rapidly changing, and these changes are empowering women in unprecedented ways. Because in the increasingly complex, connected, and technology-driven world of tomorrow where communication and collaboration rule the day athe skills and qualities needed for success are ones that women inherently possess- in spades.a a By owning those qualities - qualities that make women amazing collaborators, extraordinary leaders and invaluable assets in the business world - ayou have more power and potential than you realize.a a Here Krawcheck draws on her experiences at the highest levels of business, both as one of the lone women at the top rungs of the biggest boys club in the world, and as an entrepreneur, to show how women can tap into these skills - and their enormous economic power - to elevate their careers- everything from getting the raise, to new takes on networking and mentoring, to navigating career breaks and curveballs and forging non-traditional career paths, to how to initiate the courageous conversationso about true flexibility and diversity in the workplace. We can have a more significant role than ever in shaping our companies - and building new companies - into places we want to work.aa a Lighting the path to complete the revolution ignited by Gloria Steinem, Krawcheck shows how each one of us can leverage our growing power to own our careers and our futures.