Free People

Owen Thermal Pullover

$78.00 $39.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

The oversized silhouette and split neck add to the carefree vibe of this thermal-knit shirt in a soft and cozy stretch-cotton blend. Runs large; order one size down. XS=0-2, S=4-6, M=8-10, L=12-14, XL=16. - 26 1/2" front length; 33" back length (size Large) - Split neck - Long sleeves with elbow patches - 60% cotton, 35% polyester, 5% elastane - Machine wash, tumble dry - Imported - Women's Clothing