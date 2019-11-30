AllModern

Ovid Tangerine Rust Rug (5’3″x7’6″)

$348.75 $82.49

Buy Now Review It

At AllModern

Warming up hardwood and tile floors while setting the stage for the rest of your ensemble, area rugs are essential for nearly any room in your abode. Made in Belgium, this rug is constructed from viscose, an ultra-soft, silk-like synthetic material designed to stand up to muddy shoes in the entryway and the occasional spill under the kitchen table. It features a 0.125" pile height, ideal for promoting a cozy and inviting feel to your space with the added benefit of being easy to clean.