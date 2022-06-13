Summer Fridays

Overtime Mask

The MECCA view: Perfect for dull or congested skin, this clarifying mask uses vitamin-packed pumpkin and exfoliating apricot seed powder to gently polish away dead skin cells for a luminous effect. Want to know more about the women (and best friends) behind Summer Fridays? Watch them take a friendship quiz here. Key ingredients: Pumpkin: exfoliates and hydrates skin for a brighter, more balanced complexion. Apricot seed powder: mild exfoliant sweeps away dead skin cells. Oat kernel protein: has anti-irritant and anti-inflammatory properties, to leave skin feeling velvety-soft and soothed. Made without: Animal products, synthetic dyes and fragrance, parabens, sulphates. phthalates, surfactants, petrolatums, BHT, BHA and silicones.