Ella Jayne Home

Overstuffed Luxury Plush Gel-filled Queen Pillow - Set Of 4

$429.99 $74.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

The Ella Jayne Hotel Collection brings the luxury of hotel bedding to your home, so that you can get a relaxing, rejuvenating night s sleep every single night. With rectangular panels between front and back, Gusset shells are refreshingly modern and stylish. Filled with 100% Hypoallergenic Polyester Gel, these superior pillows provide the softness of down with the perfect level of support for everyone, no matter your sleep style. Do you sleep on your back? A firm pillow will lovingly nestle your neck and head, allowing perfect alignment of your spine. Wake up feeling rejuvenated!. Color: White. Set of 4. 220 thread count. 20" x 29". Made in USA