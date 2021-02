& Other Stories

Oversized Wool Knit Vest

£65.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Oversized wool knit vest with a ribbed neckline, sleeve opening and hem. Length of vest: 55cm / 21.7" (Size S) Model wears: EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4 / S Model height: 175cm / 5'9" Certified according to the Responsible Wool Standard (CU 815571)