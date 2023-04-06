Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
& Other Stories
Oversized Wool Knit Jumper
£110.00
£75.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Need a few alternatives?
Jil Sander
Short-sleeve Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
BUY
$1280.00
Neiman Marcus
Gap
Cashsoft Crewneck Jumper
BUY
£33.00
Gap
Arket
Alpaca Blend Jumper
BUY
£79.00
H&M
& Other Stories
Relaxed Crewneck Wool Jumper
BUY
£85.00
& Other Stories
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Babydoll Tied Sleeve Detail Dress
BUY
$199.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Slim-fit Bias Cut Midi Dress
BUY
$139.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
High Waist Tapered Leg Trousers
BUY
$129.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Linen Wide-cut Trousers
BUY
$119.00
& Other Stories
More from Sweaters
& Other Stories
Tie-front Ribbed Cardigan
BUY
$99.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Oversized Turtleneck Knit Jumper
BUY
£60.00
£95.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Oversized Wool Knit Jumper
BUY
£75.00
£110.00
& Other Stories
Urban Outfitters
Rosie Faux Fur Trim Cardigan
BUY
$34.99
$69.00
Urban Outfitters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted