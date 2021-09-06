Arket

Oversized Wool Hopsack Blazer

£135.00

At Arket

Featuring an oversized fit, this one-button blazer is made of premium, RWS certified wool. Woven by an Italian mill, the fabric has a hopsack construction – a loose basket weave with a subtle geometric texture that makes the garment durable and airy, naturally resistant to wrinkling. The blazer is detailed with a chest pocket, two jetted pockets with flaps and a single vent at the back. Sleeve vents Fully lined Certified according to the Responsible Wool Standard (RWS 2019-022)