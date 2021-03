& Other Stories

Oversized Wool Blend Workwear Shirt

$149.00 $104.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Wool blend shirt with an oversized boyfriend fit with workwear flap pockets and snap buttons. Length of shirt: 75cm / 30" (size 36) Model wears: EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4 / Small This style runs large.