Native Youth

Oversized Vest In Brushed Leopard Print

$60.17

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

Product Details Plus size vest by Native Youth Exclusive to ASOS Leopard design V-neck Sleeveless style Zip fastening Side pockets Oversized fit PRODUCT CODE 103268653 Brand Native Youth introduces oversized silhouettes and lightweight sets into your wardrobe this season. Expect clean shapes and soft-touch tencel contrasted with raw-edge finishes and textured jersey. SIZE & FIT Model is wearing: UK 18/ EU 46/ US 14 Model's height: 173cm/5'8" LOOK AFTER ME Machine wash according to instructions on care labels ABOUT ME Soft, wool-mix fabric Brushed finish Body: 80% Polyester, 14% Acrylic, 3% Nylon, 2% Viscose, 1% Wool, Lining: 97% Polyester, 3% Cotton. SHOW MORE