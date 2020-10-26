Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Zara
Oversized Velvet Blazer
$119.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Full cut blazer with lapel collar and long sleeves with jewel buttons. Front welt pockets with flaps. Front jewel button closure.
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Cotton On
Slouch Blazer
$49.99
from
Macy's
BUY
Officine Générale
Mathilde Cotton-corduroy Blazer
£450.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
J.Crew
Sophie Open-front Sweater-blazer
£154.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
H&M
Short Jacket
£24.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Oversized Velvet Blazer
$119.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Low Heeled Leather Tall Boots
$149.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Silk Panties
$35.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
High-waisted Panties
$25.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Outerwear
promoted
Levi's
Hooded Faux-leather Moto Jacket
$120.00
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
The Vampire's Wife x H&M
Cape
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
Avec Les Filles
Plaid Walker Coat
$250.00
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
Cotton On
Slouch Blazer
$49.99
from
Macy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted