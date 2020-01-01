Skip navigation!
& Other Stories
Oversized Trench Coat
$215.00
At & Other Stories
Trench coat with a double d-ring belt, wrist ties and two large flap pockets. Double breasted Four rows of frontal buttons Length of inseam: 112cm / 44 (size 36) Model wears: EU 36/ UK 10/ US 6 / Small
23 Wardrobe Essentials That You Need For Spring
by
Eliza Huber
rag & bone
Duke Camel Hair Coat
$995.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
A.W.A.K.E.
Oversized Cotton Trench Coat
$1200.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Eloquii x Katie Sturino
Tie Waist Robe Coat
$149.90
from
Eloquii
BUY
Coach
Long Moto Coat
$2498.00
from
Coach
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Criss Cross Lace Up Heeled Sandals
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Outerwear
Chouyatou
Lightweight Mid-length Quilted Puffer
$34.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Patagonia
Bivy Vest
$159.00
$124.97
from
Backcountry
BUY
BDG
Hooded Surplus Jacket
$129.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
