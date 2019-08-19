Search
Products fromShopClothingSweatshirts
Wild Fable

Oversized Tie Dye Mock Turtleneck Sweatshirt

$10.00
At Target
Tie-dye sweatshirt in black and white, made from 100% cotton fabric for comfortable wear. Cut in an oversized silhouette with a below-hip length, and a turtle neckline completes the look.
Featured in 1 story
36 Under-$40 Target Items That Only Look Expensive
by Eliza Huber