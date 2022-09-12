Threshold

Oversized Textured Linen Striped Throw Pillow

$25.00

Specifications Features: Rectangle (shape) Dimensions (Overall): 24 Inches (L), 14 Inches (W), 7 Inches thick Weight: 1.6 Pounds Closure Type: Sewn Seam Fill Material: 100% Polyester Fabric Name: Dobby Style: Throw Pillows Indoor/Outdoor: Indoor Textile Material: 100% Linen Package Quantity: 1 Care and Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean & Drying Instructions Not Provided Warranty: No Applicable Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 85307224 UPC: 191908883595 Item Number (DPCI): 067-08-2804 Origin: Imported Description The Oversized Textured Linen Striped Throw Pillow from Threshold™ will add an elegant look to your bedroom or living space. Made from 100% linen with soft filling, the dobby square throw pillow is designed with woven textured stripes on a brown backdrop. Whether you're lounging in your fave recliner, reading a book in bed or watching TV curled up on your sofa, you'll love leaning on this versatile oversized pillow. Threshold™: Quality & Design / Casual classics for house and home. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.