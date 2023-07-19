ASOS x Barbie

Oversized Tank Top With Graphic Print In Black

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

SIZE: Please selectPlease selectPlease select2XS - Chest 34 - Out of stock2XS - Chest 34 - Out of stockXS - Chest 36 - Out of stockXS - Chest 36 - Out of stockS - Chest 38 - Out of stockS - Chest 38 - Out of stockM - Chest 40M - Chest 40L - Chest 42L - Chest 42XL - Chest 44 - Out of stockXL - Chest 44 - Out of stock2XL - Chest 46-48 - Out of stock2XL - Chest 46-48 - Out of stock3XL - Chest 50-52 - Out of stock3XL - Chest 50-52 - Out of stock