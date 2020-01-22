The Comfy

Oversized Sweatshirt Hoodie

$44.99 $34.99

A NEW SPIN ON AN OLD FAVORITE: your classic sweatshirt is now softer & larger than ever to make all indoor & outdoor adventures warm & comfy. The Comfy Hoodie is modeled after the original invention “The Comfy”, created by 2 brothers who pitched the concept to ABC’s Shark Tank & received backing from Barbara Corcoran. GRAB & GO DURABLE HOODIE- Designed to pack away effortlessly for easy travel, it’s your new cool & casual activewear pullover that provides breathable warmth. Roll the sleeves up, move around freely, and take your warmth wherever you go. MAKES A GREAT GIFT for moms, dads, wives, husbands, families, friends & students on Mother’s Day, Father’s day, 4th of July, Christmas, Easter, Valentine’s Day, Thanksgiving, New Year’s Eve, birthdays, bridal showers, weddings, anniversaries, back to school, graduation & more. ONE SIZE FITS ALL: The large, oversized comfortable design is a perfect fit for most all shapes & sizes. Just pick your color & get COMFY! FEATURES & CARE-FREE WASH: The huge hood & pocket keeps your head & hands toasty warm. Keep what you need in arms reach in the pocket. Washing? Easy! Just toss in the wash on cold then tumble dry separately on low - it comes out like new!