Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
& Other Stories
Oversized Structured Plaid Blazer
$179.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
The Frankie Shop
Yellow Plaid Linen Blazer
$245.00
from
The Frankie Shop
BUY
DETAILS
Alexander Wang
Leather Sleeve Check Blazer
$1395.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Lucca Couture
The Hutton Double-breasted Blazer
$148.00
from
Wildfang
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Premium Crepe Boxy Jacket
$130.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from & Other Stories
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Criss Cross Lace Up Heeled Sandals
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Outerwear
DETAILS
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
DETAILS
BB Dakota
Soft Spot Faux Fur Jacket
$138.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted