Arket

Oversized-steppmantel

€175.00

Buy Now Review It

At Arket

This lengthy, wrap-style coat provides comfortable warmth in dropping temperatures while remaining lightweight. The durable outer material in recycled polyester is both water repellent, wind proof and insulating. Featuring a diamond-quilted pattern all over, the coat is styled with a hidden double-breasted buttoning and a matching belt at the waist for a clean-cut finish. Pockets in side seams Snap-button closure Water repellent Wind proof Made from used plastic bottles, recycled-polyester yarn helps reduce waste products and lessens the use of oil-based raw materials