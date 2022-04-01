Stoney Clover Lane x Target

Oversized Square Sunglasses – Blue

$15.00

Description These Oversized Square Sunglasses from Stoney Clover Lane x Target add a stylish accent to any outfit while also protecting your eyes from the sun. These oversized sunglasses are designed with blue square frames and gray lenses for a chic, contrasting look that helps you show off your unique style, and the lenses offer maximum UV protection to shield your eyes from the sun's harmful rays. Plus, hinged temples allow for easy folding and storage while on the go. Lifestyle brand Stoney Clover Lane sparks self-expression through its line of candy-colored, customizable accessories. Now Stoney Clover Lane x Target brings you a limited-time warm-weather collection with countless options to mix, match and personalize – wherever your adventures may take you. UV Protection Block 99% to 100% of UV light