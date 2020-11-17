Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Suiting
& Other Stories
Oversized Single Breasted Blazer
$219.00
$164.25
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Oversized Single Breasted Blazer
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Danielle Bernstein
Belted Satin Blazer
$99.00
from
Macy's
BUY
FashionforFables
Embellished Blazer
$98.57
from
Etsy
BUY
Christopher John Rogers
Double Breasted Pleated Jacket
$1395.00
from
McMullen
BUY
Madewell
Caldwell Double Breasted Blazer
£144.82
from
Madewell
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Voluminous Tiered Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
$149.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Quick-dry Yoga Tights
$59.00
$44.25
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Ruffled Glitter Pattern Soft Bra
$29.00
$21.75
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Keeper Cut Jeans
$89.00
$66.75
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Suiting
promoted
H&M
Tuxedo Jacket
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
Danielle Bernstein
Belted Satin Blazer
$99.00
from
Macy's
BUY
FashionforFables
Embellished Blazer
$98.57
from
Etsy
BUY
Christopher John Rogers
Double Breasted Pleated Jacket
$1395.00
from
McMullen
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted