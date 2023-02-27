United States
COS
Oversized Short Trench Coat
$225.00
At COS
This short khaki trench coat has been crafted from heavyweight cotton with a touch of stretch. It features loose raglan sleeves with buttoned cuff tabs and an asymmetric storm flap for a subtle point of difference. Adjust the detachable belt for a personalized fit. - Classic collar - Side-seam pockets - Half lined 97% Cotton, 3% Elastane / Machine wash cold Back length of size 6 is 26.96" / Model is 5'9" tall and wears a size 6