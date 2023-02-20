COS

Oversized Short Trench Coat

$250.00

Buy Now Review It

At COS

This short beige trench coat has been crafted from heavyweight cotton with a touch of stretch. It features loose raglan sleeves with buttoned cuff tabs and an asymmetric storm flap for a subtle point of difference. Adjust the detachable belt for a personalised fit. - Classic collar - Side-seam pockets - Half lined 97% Cotton, 3% Elastane / Machine wash cold Back length of size AU 8 is 68.5cm / Model is 176cm tall and wears a size AU 8