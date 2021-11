Alo Yoga

Oversized Sherpa Trench

$298.00

At Alo Yoga

description Sherpa & trench — a match for the ages. The full-length, classic trench silhouette gets reinvented for right now in our cozy, coveted sherpa, with an open front and zippered pockets to keep your stuff safe en route to the studio and everywhere else. Open front & zippered, side-entry welt pockets Plush sherpa (faux fur) Designed & uniquely fit to flatter every size Wear-tested by our in-house team for the perfect fit fabrication Plush sherpa (faux fur) Open front & zippered, side-entry welt pockets Wash separately. Machine wash cold & tumble dry on gentle cycle or dry clean. Low iron. fit Full length & open front Relaxed fit for easy layering Oversized — size down for closer fit Model 1 is 5’10”, with a 33” bust, 24” waist & 34.5” hips – she wears size XS. Model 2 is 5’9”, with a 40” bust, 34” waist & 43” hips – she wears size L.