Search
Products fromShopClothingOuterwear
Genuine People

Oversized Shawl Collar Wool Coat

$395.00
At Genuine People
Size & Fit US Size: S-4 / M-6 EUR Size: S-36 / M-38 Length: 45.3" / 115cm Waist: 43.7" / 111cm Measurements taken from size small Model is wearing size small and is 5'10" Content & Care 100% Wool Unlined Dry clean only Imported
Featured in 1 story
21 Camel Coats To Get You Over That Winter Hump
by Rebekkah Easley