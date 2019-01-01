Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Bagatiba
Oversized Roma Hoops
$160.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bagatiba
The Roma Collection is a Classic simple band range available in Gold & Silver.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Faris
Playsway Earrings
$196.00
from
Faris
BUY
DETAILS
Trademark
Stella Pearl Earring
$348.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
DETAILS
Corey Moranis
Twist Earrings
$118.00
from
ARO
BUY
DETAILS
Young Frankk
Ribbon Earrings
$88.00
from
Young Frankk
BUY
More from Bagatiba
DETAILS
Bagatiba
Ncs Choker
$108.00
from
Bagatiba
BUY
DETAILS
Bagatiba
Gold Hollow Hoops
$180.00
from
Bagatiba
BUY
DETAILS
Bagatiba
Small Diamond Hoops
$140.00
from
Bagatiba
BUY
DETAILS
Bagatiba
14k Lucky Charm Necklace
$420.00
from
Bagatiba
BUY
More from Earrings
DETAILS
Susan Alexandra
Pearly Yin Yang Earrings
$128.00
from
Susan Alexandra
BUY
DETAILS
Wolf Circus
Cairo Hoops
$75.00
$45.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
DETAILS
Nina
Baroque Pearl Earrings
$115.00
$68.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Mulberry and Grand
Venus Drop Earrings
$34.00
$17.00
from
Mulberry and Grand
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted