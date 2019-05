Jil Sander

Oversized Ribbed Wool-blend Turtleneck Sweater

$1210.00 $847.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

For his departing collection at Jil Sander, Rodolfo Paglialunga creates soft, loose shapes and also focuses on color. This sweater is knitted from chunky sky-blue wool-blend yarns with a tactile ribbed finish. Every element of it is oversized, from the body and sleeves, to the cuffs and turtleneck.