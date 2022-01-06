Mango

Oversized Quilted Coat

£89.99 £59.99

Committed Collection. Quilted design. Crossover design. Oversize design. Long design. Lapel-collar V-neck collar. Dropped shoulder seams. Long sleeve. Side zip pockets. Adjustable belt. With filling. Inner lining. Press stud fastening. The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibres or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection.