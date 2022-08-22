Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Abercrombie & Fitch
Oversized Poplin Button-up Shirt
$59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Abercrombie & Fitch
Need a few alternatives?
Madewell
Baby Tee
BUY
$39.50
Madewell
We The Free
We The Free Summer Daydream Buttondown
BUY
$108.00
Free People
Abercrombie & Fitch
Oversized Poplin Button-up Shirt
BUY
$59.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Good American
Tabbed Poplin Shirt
BUY
$125.00
Good American
More from Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Cropped Vegan Leather Blazer
BUY
$69.99
$99.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Jacquard Mini Sweater Dress
BUY
$39.99
$69.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Lace-up Linen-blend Set Top
BUY
$28.00
$40.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Asymmetrical One-shoulder Maxi Dress
BUY
$150.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
More from Tops
Madewell
Baby Tee
BUY
$39.50
Madewell
We The Free
We The Free Summer Daydream Buttondown
BUY
$108.00
Free People
Abercrombie & Fitch
Oversized Poplin Button-up Shirt
BUY
$59.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Good American
Tabbed Poplin Shirt
BUY
$125.00
Good American
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted