Giorgia Lupi x & Other Stories

Oversized Polka Dot Puffer Coat

$349.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Voluminous long hooded puffer coat with an oversized silhouette, allover reflective dot print and large, padded flap pockets. Featuring a placket-covered zipper and button closures. Duo chest pockets High button-up neck Internal zip puller Length of coat: 118.2cm / 46.5" (size 36) Model wears: EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4 / Small We teamed up with Giorgia Lupi to co-create a collection of hand-drawn prints, turning data-driven narratives into wearable stories with deeper meanings.