PUMA

Oversized Pleated Sweatpants In Off White

$55.00 $33.00

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

Product Code 111060335 Brand Always bringing its A-game, sports giant PUMA is all about setting and smashing goals in its quest to be forever faster. Feeling motivated yet? Join the club. Packed with all our favorite picks, our PUMA at ASOS edit brings the brand’s MVPs to your rotation. From comfy-cool sweatpants, hoodies and sweatshirts to caps, bags and sneakers, it’s all here to cop. Activewear gets leveled up too, with sweat-wicking tops, leggings and sports bras taking center stage.