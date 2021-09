H&M

Oversized Jacket

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Conscious Oversized jacket in woven fabric with linen content. Notched lapels, single-button fastening at front, and welt front pockets with flap. Lined. Size The model is 175cm/5'9" and wears a size XL Fit Oversized Composition Shell: Viscose 81%, Linen 12%, Polyester 7% Lining: Polyester 100% Art. No. 0997577001