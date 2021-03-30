YANTI

Oversized Inflatable Swimming Pool

【INFLATABLE POOL, FAMILY SIZE】Rectangular inflatable pool measures 83 inches long, 59 inches wide & 27 inches deep. Bigger, longer, wider & much deeper than most other inflatable above ground pools. 【BACKYARD FUN FOR EVERYONE】Oversized inflatable pool fits up to 2 to 4 kids comfortably. It's the family sized inflatable pool you can sit in & spacious enough to swim in. Perfect pick for back lawn. 【QUICKLY INFLATING AND RELEASE】: Summer fun starts here. Huge pool designed to support rapid inflation for fast enjoyment. Adult size inflatable pool compatible with most electric pumps (pump NOT included). 【THICK, DURABLE, UV RESISTANT】Inflatable pool made high-strength hot carbon tough PVC material. Thicker, stronger, more resistant to punctures than other over sized inflatable pools for kids & their families. 【STRONG & STABLE OUTER WALLS】No saggy spots, dips or pressurized air leakage. Enhanced with the implementation of 3 individual air chambers, our blow up swimming pool can reliably withstand extra weight. Hi my dear friend, welcome to LUORATA, Features: High Quality Material: The high-strength hot carbon tough PVC layered independent air-bag adopts reinforced thermal fusion technology, which is firm and not easy to break. If a single layer leaks, it will not affect the normal use of the surrounding baby. Upgraded air Leak-proof Valve: Each layer of air-bag has an upgraded version of leak-proof valve, which is highly sealed to prevent air leakage. Comfortable to Use: The wear-resistant thermal insulation foam bottom is comfortable for pedaling without bump. Baby Falling Prevention: The thick bottomed inflatable bladder effectively blocks the cold on the ground, avoiding the RA PID drop in water temperature, and prevents the baby from falling and stung while swimming or playing in the pool. Product Sizes: 210 x150x 68cm; Specifications: Name: Swimming Pool Sizes(about): 210 x150x 68cm/82.68x59.05x26.77in Material: High-strength hot carbon tough PVC layered independent air-bag Instructions for use: After unpacking, unfold it completely and lay it flat on a clean and smooth ground. From the bottom to the top, inflate layer by layer, inflate to 90% -95% saturation, and then press down to parallel to the body of the pool. After inflating for 8 hours, there is no air leakage, and then add cold water. Add hot water (after mixing with water). The temperature must not be higher than 50℃ ). After use, open the bottom drain plug. After the water is drained, place the swimming pool in the shade and dry it. Then open the vent valve, completely deflate and put i