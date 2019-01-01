Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Bershka
Oversized Fuzzy Sweater
$39.90
$31.92
Buy Now
Review It
At Bershka
Featured in 1 story
Zara's Little Sister Brand Just Launched
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Chloé
Fluffy Sweater
$1461.56
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Stella McCartney
Lace-detailed Wool Sweater
$1240.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Victoria's Secret
Cowlneck Sweater
$59.50
from
Victoria's Secret
BUY
DETAILS
Tibi
Navy Shetland Oversized Wool Pullover
$395.00
from
Shop Bazaar
BUY
More from Bershka
DETAILS
Bershka
Bucket Hat In Beige
£12.99
£10.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Bershka
Pack Of Tie-dye Socks
$9.90
from
Bershka
BUY
DETAILS
Bershka
Satin Midi Skirt
$29.90
$20.93
from
Bershka
BUY
DETAILS
Bershka
Belted Blazer-style Dress
$49.90
from
Bershka
BUY
More from Sweaters
DETAILS
Acne Studios
Zippered Polo Sweater
$540.00
from
Acne Studios
BUY
DETAILS
Etro
Metallic Wool-blend Turtleneck Sweater
$800.00
$400.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Oversized Ribbed-knit Cardigan
$295.00
$177.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Cashmere Ballerina Raglan
$100.00
$60.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
Looking For A Swimsuit That Fits Your Vibe & Your Body Type? Take...
Let's be real: Finding that perfect swimsuit — you know, the one that makes you feel confident, stylish, and ready for whatever — is no easy feat. But
by
Kelly Agnew
Fashion
Topshop Is Closing All Its U.S. Stores
Topshop announced a major shake-up today. According to BBC, the British retailer is shuttering 23 stores throughout the UK and all of its 11 Topshop and
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
H&M’s Latest Designer Collab Is Rihanna-Approved
If H&M's collaboration with Swedish brand Eytys was its coolest so far, then its latest partnership is definitely the most glamourous. Vogue is reporting
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted